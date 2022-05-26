Position Summary

This is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Identified Position, classified under ‘special measures’ of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply. Council is deeply committed to the journey of Reconciliation. We have a long and proud tradition of working with the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung people, the traditional custodians of the land council operates on. As the First Nations Lead you will strategically manage and embed a whole of Council and community approach to reconciliation in Banyule, supporting a shared vision, understanding and ownership of actions. Key Responsibilities: Develop and implement Council’s Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), ensuring an integrated whole of Council and community approach

Work in partnership with The Barrbunin Beek Committee to support the activation and eventual incorporation of the Barrbunin Beek Aboriginal Gathering Place

Build, maintain and support internal and external relationships, partnerships and networks

Provide executive support and advice to the Banyule Reconciliation Action Plan Advisory Committee and working groups

Prepare reports, budget preparations and lead staff resources You will have: Relevant tertiary qualification, and or extensive experience working with Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander people and developing a Reconciliation Action Plan or relevant community projects

Competency and understanding of Aboriginal community engagement and cultural protocols

Experience leading, motivating and mentoring individuals and cross functional teams

Current Victorian Drivers Licence and Working with Children Check

Ability to work outside of normal office hours when required We are offering: Permanent full time plus a monthly rostered day off

$96,444.07 to $107,598.98 plus super

Access to quality learning and development opportunities and a great range of health and wellbeing initiatives

A diverse, friendly and flexible work environment close to public transport and shops Our Staff choose to align their career with Banyule by living the values of Respect, Integrity, Responsibility, Initiative and Inclusion, strong learning and development culture and the positive way we work in partnership with the community. For more information about this position please access a copy of the position description via the link below or to discuss your suitability, contact Cheree Hunter Manager Inclusive and Creative Communities mobile 0466 856 194 for a confidential conversation. To apply for this position, please include your resume and cover letter addressing the Key Selection Criteria outlined in the position description. Applications Close 11.45pm on Thursday 26 May 2022. Banyule City Council is committed to being an Equal Opportunity and Child Safe employer, we value diversity and encourage people from different and diverse backgrounds to apply. If you have a reasonable adjustment, support or access requirement, we encourage you to let us know through your application or email employment@banyule.vic.gov.au or call 9940 4235. In line with the directions issued by Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, this position requires you to be vaccinated against COVID-19. If you are successful in this recruitment, you will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status.